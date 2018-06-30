Speech to Text for Aquatic Park Closed Due to Vandalism

high heat. vandalism is keeping a st. joseph pool closed on one of summer's hottest days... parks and rec officials closed the st. joseph aquatic park today. someone dumped a large amount of trash into the pool sometime after the pool closed last night. the pool was santized today for safety. parks officials are upset someone dumped the trash into the pool. (sot chuck kempf/st. joseph parks director: "it's an opportunity to provide fun and leisure to cool off in this dramatic heat that we're having and we can do none of that. we know it's not practical for all the vandalism and all the problems to stop, but these are pretty frustrating like this throughout the park system happen on a daily basis.") park officials expect the pool to be back open tomorrow.