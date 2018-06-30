Clear
Storm Chances Early Sunday

Posted: Sat Jun 30 18:52:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 30 18:52:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Saturday night will continue to see chances for storms up until Sunday morning. Heavy rain is possible with these storms but severe weather is unlikely for the rest of the night. Lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
