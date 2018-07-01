Speech to Text for St. Joseph's Families Belong Together Rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

protestors are rallying to keep families together. a massive day of action-- as protesters gather in dozens of cities.... including here in st. joseph. the rally organized in response to the white house's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. local demonstrators rallied against the separations of immigrant families at the border-- & in solidarity with the nationwide movement. more than 120 people filled the pews at francis street united methodist church this evening. event logistics changed with the weather but it didn't stop the rally. speakers, singers, religious leaders, children-- got up to voice concern over the national immigration policies. the main idea--no matter your religion or voting history-- what the u-s has done to families at the border is wrong. (what has this nation become...) the rally lasted about an hour and broke just as the