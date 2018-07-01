Clear

Clearing Up Sunday

Posted: Sun Jul 01 08:59:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 01 08:59:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
After a stormy night, some clouds are hanging around early Sunday. Could see a spotty shower or two but by afternoon, the clouds will begin to break up as highs warm into the low 80s.
