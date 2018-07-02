Speech to Text for Girl Scouts Stem Camp

while some scouts enjoyed outdoors -- others were in the classroom. the girl scouts of northwest missouri spent the day at missouri western state university. and even though it may sound like less fun -- these girl scouts are making a push for stem education. <<girl scouts are taking over the campus at missouri western state university to dive into a science-centered day camp"it's critically important experience what it's like to be on a and see themselves in that place in the future."the camp focuses on giving girls first hand experience in the stem fields; science, technology, mathematics, to open up the door career path "we still have so many gender biases and girls experience in their everyday lives them believe that perhaps that's not a career opportunity week's summer camp is giving 50 kindergarten through the 5th grade the hands on activities in stem based programs they are exposed at a younger age, then something that is within their realm of activities and future the scouts spent time indoors university professors about science but also got a little time conservation and enjoy time more girls not conservation, but with girls scouts groups, it's just great to get girls because they are under represented field."camp they hope the experience lays a any girl wanting to be in stem we'll have started a little seed of they grow up they will levitate more area."sydnie your local news leader.>> girl scout leaders say they plan to wrap up their stem program tonight with a campout at the