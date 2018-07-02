Clear

Sunny & Warmer Heading Into Fourth of July

Sunny & Warmer Heading Into Fourth of July

Posted: Mon Jul 02 06:23:33 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 02 06:23:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
For Monday, clear skies are expected but the heat will be moving back into the area. Once again, we will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events