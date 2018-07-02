Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Politics
Download Our App
Ag News
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
Team of the Week
High School Sports - St. Joseph
High School Sports - Area
Chiefs
Royals
MWSU
NWMSU
National Sports
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Not in Our Town
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Green Living
Horoscopes
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Sign Up For Alerts
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Digital Marketing
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Warming up on Tuesday
Warming up on Tuesday
Posted: Mon Jul 02 12:14:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 02 12:14:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
84°
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
86°
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
84°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
85°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
83°
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday and it looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the mid 90s by Tuesday.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Police Respond To Bomb Threat At Kmart
Convenience Store Robbed Friday Night
Vandalism closes Aquatic Park Friday
Water Main Break Shuts Down 9th Street
Where to watch 4th of July display in St. Joseph
Man charged with driving truck into Missouri River
Local athletes strive for gold at 2018 Special Olympic USA Games
Goodwill Program Provides Second Chances for Ex-Convicts
Driver charged in deadly head-on collision on Belt Highway
New company locating, investing in St. Joseph
Community Events