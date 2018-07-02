Speech to Text for Edward Jones 6-25-18

major technologies in the u.s. netflix plunged more than six percent. twitter and amazon lost more than three percent each. we are joined by chris jones from edward jones. at this time we ask about big summer vacation plans but what you're concerned about is don't check out on our finances. >> each year, americans spent more than $1 billion on vacation. when it comes to your money, you don't want to take time out or vacation time with your money. >> you may just forget about what you're doing? a lot of people think they can time the market. like now is a good time to invest or not. three basic points here. of the things investors should do is match the right investment with the right job. thirdly, look for hard-working investments to help you reach your goals. >> right investment with the right job in what does that mean? >> if you have money in savings for cash but you don't have plans to put that to use. one year goes by and then another year goes by. that money is sitting idle. any to evaluate the money for both short-term and long-term. money that will not be utilized in a short period of time should be put to work so it can be invested. that way you can get a better rate of return. >> inflation is low but if your money is not making money, you are losing. >> by the time you pay taxes and subtract taxes inflation, you can be in the whole. >> the second on your list. make sure the performance are getting is equal to the goals you put forth. >> as far as what your needs are. >> if somebody needs income, same with a mutual fund. you want to make sure your performance is wind up with your risk tolerance. the more risk you're willing to take, the higher returns you will receive. >> if you're getting ready to retire, don't put it all on something you could lose it on. >> that's right. you want to tie those together. want to make sure you have money liquid on the sidelines to when the market does have difficult times or corrections, you are not forced to liquidate at a bad time. >> hard-working investments. >> make sure the money is in the right place at the right time. if you're running statement, short-term, you probably wouldn't invested. again, as we go out further on the investment curves, you get up to 5-10 years, then you want to look at more long-term investment. make sure you have ample growth in your portfolio because inflation doesn't go away no matter what age. advice. for those with questions, how can they reach you?