Speech to Text for League of Her Own

st. joseph mustangs own 5 mink league championships... putting them in a league of their own... and tomorrow night... one local college softball player... joins the mustangs putting her in a league of her own... <<nat sound: hitting the ball (sot, regan nash, mustangs player: "i'm just excited to show that girls sports matter too, and we can do it as well.")regan nash started the summer as a st. joseph mustangs intern...but now...she finds herself making history on the mustangs roster...(sot, ky turner, mustangs gm: "it just kind of came up, man it would be great if regan could play for us.") from playing high school ball down the road at north platte...to pbeing named to the all-sec squad in 2017 for the missouri tigers...nat sound: base hit from mizzouthe mustangs signed nash on friday...making her the first woman to play mustangs...and ever since...she's been the topic of conversation...(sot, johnny coy, mustangs manager: "i knew it was going to be a pretty big deal, a lot of positive comments and stuff like that, but i didn't know it was going to be as big as it is.nash makes history tuesday night...but maybe even more importantly...she's making an impact on young softball players...like 12-year-old delaney wolf... (sot, delaney wolf, 12-year-old softball player: "i think it's pretty cool how she can do both sports. she's very talented and very committed to what she does and she's very good at what she does."(sot, amy wolf, delaney wolf's mother: "i thought it when i told my kids, that gleam in their she can do that, why can't i?")in the immediate future...remains on nash's debut..and she's got one thing on her mind...(sot, regan nash, mustangs player: "just to