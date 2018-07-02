Speech to Text for Holiday Travel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

americans are preparing to hit the road for the holiday. good evening i'm alan van zant. the independence day holiday, this year set up for the middle of the week, is expected to see more travelers than ever before. kq2's ron johnson caught up with some of those travelers who have already hit the road and have made a pit stop here in st joseph. he joins us in the studio with more.thanks alan, many people we talked with today have traveled hundreds of miles.some for vacations, others just because.whatever the reason-- highway patrol says drivers should stay sharp on the roads. <<the fourth of july is almost here, and for many of us, its time to hit the road[anne deguchi] i've been traveling a lot actually lately, um i travel back and forth down to texas quite a bit.at speedy's convenience store, just off the interstate we found many people already on the move. [anne deguchi] i travel back and forth down to texas quite a bit.[brenda reiling] im going to back from lincoln, nebraska to springfield, il [tyler james] where are you from tyler? spokane, washington.some of them have even established roots here in the state [tyler james] we're staying in st joe right now, but i just took a job in kansas city, so we drive back and forth. [anne deguchi] i live here in missouri now for the last three years, but i do maintain a residency in texas as well. and these drivers log a lot of miles, [tyler james] since the begining of the year, i've already put on about 40,000 miles on my truck, so i drive quite a bit. miles that translate into money spent filling the tank. [anne deguchi] i filled up and that's like, that's only half, half of my tank. and it cost me 37 dollars. but the rise in prices at the pump isn't really putting the brakes on travel. [brenda rieling] it is what it is, you just gotta pay for it so, i just gotta do it. says this year will be one for the record books with 47 million americans hitting the road. much more of us now hitting the road this missouri state highway patrol wants to make sure drivers are staying safe behind the wheel. we want people to slow down and pay attention to the traffic around them to hopefully reduce the possiblity of the crashes on the while the amount may steer off some,try to stay off the road, because there's um i don't wanna chance an others are staying the course [tyler james] branson next month and making sure safely just that people concsiencious of what they're doing, how they're driving driving around them your local news triple also says tomorrow is expected to be the busiest day for travelreporting in studio, ron johnson,