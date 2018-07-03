Clear

A Heat Advisory for the area

Posted: Tue Jul 03 13:05:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 03 13:05:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 105°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 105°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 102°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
A Heat Advisory went into effect at Noon on Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool!
