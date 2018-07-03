Speech to Text for Goodwill GoodPaths

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

pitched in with gifts. after nearly 300 prisoners were granted early release to buchanan county, the local goodwill is looking to do some good for those who have been incarcerated. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on what the thrift store is doing to give ex-convicts a second chance. <<for isaac hardin, finding goal after being week and had a dishwasher nobody sought help program, and additional employment"i in and had a second success story, one of looking for employment in an assessment and assets in the 2016. what we that over 19,000 reentering the the department of corrections."this goodwill is launching the program to help these ex-offenders re- workforce, by providing jobs in store"the jobs themselves offer these individuals to build back work history to start their lives over, to be chance."the program begins working with inmates during finaldaysof incarceration to prepare them for employment after their a lot of time focused on resume building, that mock interview preparation. how to express and speak to an employer incarceration."overcome their are being released here for you. you them, play your have to go back to what you were doing."the good least 50 individuals july 2019reporting in st. joseph sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>> goodwill officials plan to launch their employment initiative with ex-offenders from the western