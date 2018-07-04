Speech to Text for Nash Debuts for Mustangs

buzzing about for the last few days... regan nash will become the first women to ever play for the st. joe mustangs... nash donning the red and white tonight... the camden point native and mizzou softball standout... taking the field... on a night with skydivers... as well as military appreciation night... and even an appearance from the 16th president of the united states... abrahram lincoln.... ban johnson all-stars in town...==== top 1... no score... runners on the corners... adam thies pitch hits the dirt... gets away from the catcher... christian franklin scores... 1-0 ban johnson...=== the all-stars actually go up 2-0 on the mustangs... but in the second st. joe scores 3... including this fielder's choice by patrick dillon maxson...==== the mustangs add another in the third to make it 4-2... but in the fourth... what tonight was all about... regan nash comes in to replace patrick dillon in left field... becoming the first woman ever to take the field for the mustangs... (sot ) nat sound: now batting, the left fielder number 19... regan nash... nash's first ab came in the fourth inning.. she went down on strikes... but tonight.. was about much more than 1 a-b... nash made history... as the mustangs go on to