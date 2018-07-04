Speech to Text for Creating Opportunity

mustangs general manager: "she mentioned there aren't even any opportunities for softball players like herself to play in leagues like the mustangs, that college baseball players have.") when the mustangs signed nash... it made sense... she's a collegiate softball player at mizzou... she's from camden point... and nash already interned with the club... but what nobody really saw coming was realizing the lack of opportunities for college softball players in the summer...(sot, regan nash, mustangs player: "i mean, i play for a men's fastpitch league right now, so i can keep playing during the summer and a lot of the girls don't have anywhere to play.") while there are at least 40 collegeiate summer baseball leagues across the country, there are only a handful softball leagues none of which are in the area...(sot, johnny coy, mustangs manager: "it's a shame that they don't have anything like that. i feel like it could be a really big thing, maybe just to have in the midwest, maybe we can start something here in st. joe, i don't know, but college softball players don't get to do much during the summer except hang out, work out at school, and work on the individual skills, there should be a league."(sot, ky turner, mustangs general manager: "it's kind of an eye opener for me.. for regan to able to shine a light on that and bring some awareness, who knows, she could start something down the road. it would really kind of be neat, if regan can be the spark of that fire.") nash wants to prove woman can play just as well as men and she knows an opportunity like this can open doors for college summer softball leagues....(sot, regan nash, mustangs player: "this is going to be great for me and girls out there that don't have anywhere to play during the summer and just hoping that one of these leagues will get started