A Sunny But Hot Fourth of July

Posted: Wed Jul 04 05:33:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 04 05:33:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

a heat advisory will continue through wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. please once again take precautions to stay cool! for your highs will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm firework displays. storm chances return to the forecast thursday week with highs in the 90s. we do cool down, a bit this weekend into early next week with 80s and mostly sunny skies.
Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
A Heat Advisory will continue through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool! For your Independence Day, highs will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays.
