Speech to Text for htm 4th of july

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ahead on hometown this morning... not everyone will be going all in for the holiday, find out why the city of maryville is scaling it back this year plus -- it's going to be a hot one this fourth of july holiday, vanessa will let you know just how hot it'll get announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is independence day, the 4th of july. i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso...(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<a heat advisory will continue through wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. please once again take precautions to stay cool! for your independence day, highs will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays. storm chances return to the forecast thursday and friday of next week with highs in the 90s. we do cool down, a bit this weekend into early next week with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. >> as a deadly heat wave settles on the eastern half of the country -- a wildfire emergency has now been declared in the west. bad conditions are now taking a turn for the worse -- giving fire crews little to no help in their efforts to control the blazes. abc's kendis gibson has the latest from across the country. <<fire officials in colorado say the hot, dry conditions are pushing the so-called "spring fire" at remarkable speed. it's engulfed more than 130 square miles, the state's second- largest fire in history. more than 100 homes have gone up in smoke. sot from sandell: "total devastation. it looked like hiroshima had another a-bomb dropped on it."kendis: it's believed it was sparked by an illegal campfire. colorado has six big wildfires burning this morning.authorities say there are nine in new mexico, and at least another six each in utah and california. a state of emergency has been declared in utah, where one fire has destroyed dozens of home. the governor says everyone needs to use common sense, so more fires don't start.governor sot: "only do a campfire in a designated camp ground. don't leave fires unattended. be careful with fireworks." kendis: thousands of homes in the fire zones are under mandatory evacuation orders, including areas about 70 miles north, where nearly 115 square miles has burned.there's no telling when residents will be allowed back into their properties. any possible nats for this???kendis: meanwhile, precautions are being taken because of the oppressive heat wave, ahead of july fourth celebrations. fans were put in place to keep crowds cool. the heat in philadelphia believed responsible for knocking out power to a commuter train. woman sot from sandell: "stuck on train now for almost two hours and it's probably about 120 degrees on this train." kendis: and there's not much relief in sight. it's going to feel like over one hundred degrees today, from the upper midwest all the way into new england.>> the heat is oppressing our area as well. --but if you or some one you know need it, there are cooling centers set up in st. joseph. here's a list of those locations... the bartlett center on south 18th street. interfaith community services at the wesley towers on francis street. rolling hills eastside library on the belt highway. patee market health center on 10th street. and the salvation army on messanie. a shooting in overland park left neighbors locking their doors. heavily armed police -- tracked down a gunman who shot two coworkers -- and then carjacked an s-u-v. police say it began with an argument that spiraled out of control. now -- one of those co- workers has died. with more -- here's abc's alex perez. <<just outside kansas city today-moments of chaos and panicbroadcastify: advising a shooting, possibly two patients. after a construction crew working on this elementary school playground got into a disagreement. one of the workers pulling out a gun, firing at two other workers?one of them in critical condition tonight, the other later dying. lacy sot: "there was an argument that took place and then the next thing you know there was some shooting."(nats or sot) the gunman-identified by police as anthony grable- fleeing? leading police on a frantic manhuntunsuccesfully tryng to carjack one motorist broadcastify:he is armed and this is an armed carjacking. before confronting another driver at gunpoint and stealing this black suv authorities taking no chances, placing the surrounding neighborhood on high alert?warning residents "if you live in this area, please lock your doors..."about three hours after the shooting, investigators finally catching up with the suspect?pinning him to the ground, guns drawn, taking him into custody?after he parked the stolen suv outiside the home of the person who owns the car?baffling even investigators.donchez sot: it's weird, i'll give you that, it's weird... this morning -- that suspect is behind bars and charged with premeditated first degree murder. people in st. joseph don't seem to be very satisfied with their community. a recent survey sponsored by the community alliance of st. joseph revealed that residents had major concerns about safety and education. eight years ago -- the survey showed that 70 percent of respondents said they would raise kids in st. joseph. now -- that number is 33 percent. police chief chris connally says the results help offer some direction to the department. (sot )[chris conally] its important for us to get the perspective of the community, not just our perspective when it comes out to laying out these initiatives and these strategies.a city council work session is scheduled for next week to discuss the results. independence day celebrations are in full swing here in st. joseph, but just to the north of us--the city of maryville is scaling back their annual festivities kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on what the city is for today <<<at mozingo lake things might be calm now, but tomorrow night the sky will be lighting up during the annual city fireworks display "the city of maryville has an annual community firework display on the fourth of july, and we're having it this year at mozingo lake recreation park."in addition to the city fireworks, lake staff say independence day is one of the busiest times of the year for the campground "every holiday is busy, but it's especially been busy the past couple weeks with people getting out here and getting ready for the fourth of july."with the holiday falling on a weekday city officials have decided to scale back this years festivities "we're anticipating a little bit of reduced attendance, that's why the city this year has forgone the investment to do other activities."each year the city invests about $15,000 for their fireworks display and holiday activities, but this year will be scaling back to invest more in next years celebration "we're going to take a break from doing that this year, due to the mid-week fourth of july, but next year we plan on having a significant event."the city might have fewer events this year, but for those camping up at mozingo, there will be holiday themed activities throughout the day "we have set up a day of activities so our campers can keep busy."while mozingo lake will be packed with campers boaters and people looking to enjoy the fireworks show, the city wants to remind everyone that safety is their top priority "we know that people are going to be a part of the fourth of july celebration like always, we encourage people to just be safe and enjoy the fourth."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader >>> maryville city officials would like to remind people that if they plan to shoot off fireworks... the window to use fireworks is today only, from 8am until 11 pm. as you head out tonight night for the big show-- here's what you need to know. if you are going to the city of st. joseph's fireworks show -- it starts 15 minutes after dark that show is located on the riverfront and is free to view. for a good viewing location-- head to the remington nature center and heritage park complex parking lots. due to construction-- there will be specific routes as you exit the parking lots---so expect traffic. the other big show is after the st. joseph mustangs game. it starts after the game at phil welch. patriotic tunes will provide a soundtrack for the extended fireworks display. veterans and those active in the military get to head to the party deck for free. for those of you looking to make your own celebration this year-- we've got a reminder for you coming up, what you should know if you are planning on buying fireworks today (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<a heat advisory will continue through wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. please precautions to stay cool! for your independence day, the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm firework displays. storm chances return to the and friday of next week with highs in the 90s. we do cool weekend into early next week with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. >> fireworks expected to blow up today. expected to sales are fireworks sales are expected to local retailers say good weather has helped sales-- but add that having the fourth of july holiday fall in the middle of the week has slowed down early sales. with todays sunny, warm weather, the rush will be on. (sot ...ready to bring out when we get hit pretty hard ) according to the national retail federation -- 216 million americans plan to celebrate today. sports history has been made in st. joseph. with more on that -- here's kq2's chris roush. <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> it's not the prices you should be eyeing at the gas pump.. coming up what scam the secret service is warning about it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. <<>> the national average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is about two- dollars and 86-cents. triple-a reports that's about 63 cents higher than a year ago. gasbuddy says the price spike since last year is likely to cost motorists about one billion dollars in extra gas over the average four-day travel period. meanwhile -- delta has warned investors the airline paid more for fuel during its second quarter than in the previous quarter. but strong demand for travel has allowed airlines to raise fares -- limiting the hit to them-- but not to you. nearly 40 million american are expected to hit the road for the fourth of july holiday. and as you hit the road, the secret service is warning about a scam, targeting gas pumps. it only takes a few seconds with a device--called a skimmer. it siphons your credit information and sends it wirelessly to scammers. then criminals can use the information to produce thousands of counterfeit credit cards with the stolen credit information. authorities say they've seen a recent surge in this type of fraud. this past weekend the secret service fanned out across the nation - at more than 85 locations in 21 states - hunting for the devices - since may, in just two operations, the secret service has recovered 136 of these devices. here's how to protect yourself when you're filling up. pay in cash or inside the station-- instead of at the pump. if you do pay outside-- avoid going the debit route-- and entering your pin. the secret service says this kind of skimming fraud is costing american people and businesses hundreds of millions of dollars each year. now that the boys soccer team and their coach have been found alive deep in a flooded in cave in thailand.. how do they get them out? we have the update, coming up it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. welcome back.. in-vitro fertilization has changed countless lives across the world. the nonprofit international committee monitoring assisted reproductive technologies, estimates that eight million babies have been born as a result of i-v-f and other advanced fertility treatments since 1978. the in-vitro process involves extracting a woman's eggs and fertilizing them outside of the body. the egg then becomes a viable embryo and can be placed in a woman's uterus, where it grows into a fetus and is carried to term. in thailand -- aurthorities now say it could be weeks or months before the 12 boys and their soccer coach can be pulled out of a flooded cave. crews found the group 10 days after they went missing. now with new flooding concerns, officials are scrambling to get the boys out safely. abc's elizabeth hur is in new york with details. <<a new challenge in the tense cave rescue -- ((nat)) we are hungrygetting the 12 boys and their soccer coach -- out of the cave -- safely.navy seals -- including a doctor and nurse, now staying with the boys, feeding and evaluating them. the team, found alive -- but weak and tired -- after being lost deep inside the dark and flooded cave for 10 days.((gfx)) they were about half a mile underground and a little over a mile from the cave's entrance. to get there - divers had to navigate a maze of narrow passageways -- some with enough room to stand..others completely submerged.. ((sot)) gary mitchell, assistant vice chairman, british cave rescue council: "it's confined spaces, it's almost zero visibility, there's currents to battle against in places." above ground, officials are now busy mapping out several rescue plans - including teaching the boys, who may not know how to swim, to scuba dive. but if that doesn't work -- the boys could be stuck in the cave for weeks or months.. with crews sending food and supplies into the cave.. until the monsoon season passes. ((sot)) capt. tait: "they're looking at all the options and what is the best possible option to be able to do this." elizabeth oncam tag:officials say, at this point, as long as the boys are deemed safe, they will not be rushed out of the cave. but a phone line is being installed right now, to allow the boys to talk to their parents. eh, abc news, ny.>> coming up -- the ribbon has been cut and tourists have flooded in. we'll have a look at the brand new museum that's opened beneath the st. louis arch. it's --... stay tuned for more hometown this morning.