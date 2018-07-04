Speech to Text for PLASMA PETS FIREWORKS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperatures soared today-- making it pretty kq2's chief meteorologist mike bracciano is us what to fourth of july. noon on tuesday and last through as the heat index please once again stay cool! day, highs will mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays.return to the forecast thursday and friday of next week with highs in the 90s. we do cool down, a bit this next week with 80s and mostly sunny skies.>> now to sports...