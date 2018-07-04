Clear

PLASMA PETS FIREWORKS

Posted: Wed Jul 04 12:27:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 04 12:27:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

temperatures soared today-- making it pretty kq2's chief meteorologist mike bracciano is us what to fourth of july. noon on tuesday and last through as the heat index please once again stay cool! day, highs will mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays.return to the forecast thursday and friday of next week with highs in the 90s. we do cool down, a bit this next week with 80s and mostly sunny skies.>> now to sports...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 104°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
It has been a hot but dry holiday so far and it looks like it will stay that way as we go into this evening. If you are heading out to any firework shows tonight, bring the water! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s under mostly clear skies.
