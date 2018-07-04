Clear

Hot and Dry Evening

Posted: Wed Jul 04 13:20:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 04 13:20:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Maryville
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 104°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
It has been a hot but dry holiday so far and it looks like it will stay that way as we go into this evening. If you are heading out to any firework shows tonight, bring the water! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s under mostly clear skies.
