Hot and Dry Evening
Hot and Dry Evening
Posted: Wed Jul 04 13:20:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 04 13:20:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
92°
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
95°
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Savannah
Few Clouds
92°
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 104°
More Weather
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
92°
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
92°
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 99°
More Weather
It has been a hot but dry holiday so far and it looks like it will stay that way as we go into this evening. If you are heading out to any firework shows tonight, bring the water! Temperatures will be in the upper 80s under mostly clear skies.
