Speech to Text for Rain & Storm Chances Moving Back In For Thursday

after a night filled with fireworks in the sky, we're waking up on this thursday morning to rain, thunder and lightning as our next storm system moves through. expect scattered thunderstorms thunderstorms throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 90s. storm chances continue into early friday but we should dry out and cool down for the second half of the day once our cold front passes through. highs will be in the upper 80s. a beautiful weekend in on the way for northwest missouri & northeast kansas. sunny skies with highs in the 80s both saturday and sunday. as for next week, dry & sunny conditions are expected to stick around monday through wednesday. the summer heat will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the low to mid 90s.