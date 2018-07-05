Speech to Text for New Pyrotechnics Behind Fireworks Show

different about this year's fourth of july fireworks show on the river tonight. a new company will be in charge with lighting the fuses to all the fun. kq2's ron johnson was there this morning, as they were setting up their show.sure to light up the skies over the river tonight. <<overlooking the missouri river, geoff knoll is gearing up for an explosive evening [geoff knoll] they're gonna go up, break big in the air, lots of fire in the sky, it'll be awesome.it's the big night for fireworks here in st joseph, and the pyrotechnics behind the show are ready to introduce themselves with a bang![geoff knoll] this is our first year to be shooting fireworks in st joe, we're really excited to be here geoff knoll is with premier fireworks, a missouri based company that puts on fireworks shows all over the midwest. premier pyrotechnics has been in business now, they've hit almost every state in the region, yet they still find new share the night time spectacle [geoff knoll] we are happy to opportunity to be here.while fireworks are only around for special occasions for most of us, for geoff, not only is it a normal routine. [geoff knoll] we shoot around 800 shows annually, we do weddings, we do barmitzvahs, anniversaries.it also runs in the family. [geoff knoll] my family's been in the display fireworks for 30 years tonight he's making sure viewers will have lots to see. [geoff knoll] tonight we have shells ranging from three inch salutes to six inch, all of them are mortars. fourth of july one to remember. [geoff knoll] celebrate independence day with you guys, we're pretty excited to ron johnson kq2, your local news leader>> premier pyrotechnics is based out of richland, mo. the show is scheduled to start 15 minutes after dark. the best viewing places are remington nature center and