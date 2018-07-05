Clear

Isolated Storms This Evening

Isolated Storms This Evening

Posted: Thu Jul 05 12:26:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 05 12:26:33 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
For the rest of Thursday, we could see a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events