City Leaders React to Survey

over the recently released community survey results. while some of the results seem to portray people's opionions of the city negatively, some city leaders say there is evidence that life in st. joseph isn't as bad as some think. kq2's ron johnson has the follow-up. if you've read the results of the community alliance survey, one idea of st. joseph[bill mcmurray] i think the perception and the reality are different but if you talk to city officials, you might get another. [mcmurray] we just need to do a better job of communicating a the good things that are happening. a lot of those good things are happening downtown, rhabecca boerkircher heads an organization that helps the area thrive st. joseph is a marvelous community, not only to live but to raise a family in.she's overseen the change in the downtown area over the past few years[rhabecca boerkircher] we've got the new murals, we've got streetscape improvements, we've got buildings that are being revitalized. and she wants you to plan a visit. [rhabecca boerkircher] if you haven't been should come downtown, cause its a lot of fun down here. and those who visit st joseph seem to have no complaints, [marci bennett] the responce we get from our visitors is they love our community, they love our architecture they love the things that there are to see and do.you'll remember the survey said very few residents were satisfied with how crime were being handled, today the mayor had numbers of his own. [mcmurray] crime is down eleven percent year-to-date compared to last yearand he says its important to share the news when things are going in the right direction we don't do a very good job of communicating that, we need to communicate to our citizens. it's that same communication he hopes will change the conversation and perception. our community needs everyone's help to be a good community, and if we have some perceptions about crime that are off base, them.ron johnson kq2 your local news leader. they mayor says there are lots of opportunities for people to get involved with the community. he says all are welcome to the blue ribbon crime commission meetings. there-- they can express concern, issues and take part in making the