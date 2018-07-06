Speech to Text for Families Welcome 139th Airlift Wing Home

people cheering) welcome home. families waiting on the tarmac as their loved ones finally came home. 70 u.s. airmen assigned to the 139th airlift wing...(sot, amber bilton: "excited to have him back. it makes the 4th of july super memorable and really special.") the bilton's welcomed home their husband and father tech sergeant arthur bilton back home after spending the last four months deployed overseas in southwest asia supporting contingency operations...(sot, arthur bilton, tech sergeant 139th airlift: "it feels really good. feels really good.") (sot, john cluck: "our guys do such a great job and they're so professional in everything they do and now it's time for them to come home and spend time with their families.") the country celebrated wednesday... and on thursday, families reunited with loved ones assigned to help protect the nation's independence..... (sot, john cluck: "there's nothing better than seeing families reunited after time apart."for most returning home means they'll assume their normal jobs and every day life...nat sound: cheering(sot, john cluck: "everytime you're over there, you want to be with your family. there's no better place to be than home with your loved ones."some family vacations...(sot, amber bilton: "i think we're going to go on vacation was on the list.")"every time i come harder to