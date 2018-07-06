Speech to Text for Local WWII Vet Heading on Honor Flight

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<(nat sound: throwing out the first pitch)(sot: "we were approached with an opportunity. it was incredible. they did a lot of the leg work bringing earl hammer and the rest of the group last night.") 97-year-old wwii marine corps veteran earl hammer will be one of about 10 veterans making the trip to washington this year as part of honor flight network kansas city... (sot, earl hammer, wwii marine corps veteran: "just to see washington d.c. and all of the monuments for the veterans, that would be good.")out he was nominated for the trip about six weeks ago... and on night... the st. joseph mustangs helped ensure hammer veterans will make the trip... holding a jersey auction... raising $3,000...(sot, scott w. sheridan, honor flight kc vp: "for us to do what we do, we need community support. to have the local community a part special.") the honor flights give top senior veterans, terminal ill veterans, and like hammer, who served from 1942 (sot, earl hammer, wwii veteran: "it was the patriotic thing at the time go to do whatever they ask you to serve your country. that was my mission.") sheridan, honor flight kc vp: "they get to see the monuments built in they get to do it with the buddies they served with. they may not be the same folks that but they were that generation." along with the $3,000 raised in the jersey $2,000 had already been raised through other means...mustangs gm: "you came out here for july 4th and you saw a baseball game and same time, you're going to be sending a number of veterans on an honor, so it's just a (sot, earl hammer, wwii veteran: "appreciation for everybody's efforts transportation for us to go. most of us don't have the money to go or the time.") kq2 your local news leader>> it costs