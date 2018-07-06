Speech to Text for Baseball Camp for Little Leaguers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you've ever been to a mustangs game... you'll notice how many little leaguers are out playing catch with the team before first pitch... and with the amount of young baseball players in the area... manager johnny coy set up a two-day camp this week... and even called in a former benton cardinal and former big leaguer to teach a thing or two... <<(nat sound: hitting the ball) (sot, jim wright, former major leaguer: "it's something that m roots are from here, to have a chance to come and talkg about pitching and baseball is something i'd love to do.") st. joseph native jim wright spent parts of two seasons with the kansas city royals in the early 1980s... and spent time as the rockies bullpen and pitching coach... but now.. he's giving back to the sport he grew up loving..(sot, johnny coy, mustangs manager: "we got jim wright here. he pitched in the major leagues. he's coached in the major leagues and has a lot to offer local kids.") combine wright's experience with coy's experience, who was also drafted in the mlb draft and played baseball at wichita state.. the camp gave young baseball lovers an opportunity to learn from mentors who want to see the game grow in st. joseph...(sot, jim wright, former major leaguer: "my whole career i was a baseball player and the biggest thing is to have fun when you go out there and you learn a game. you learn to work as a team and help each other out and i think the skills in that is what its all about.") it's the camp's first year... and coy hopes it can continue to grow...(sot, johnny coy, mustangs manager: "i love, love giving back to the youth here in st. joseph. i know that youth baseball is very important