First Weather 7-6-18

Posted: Fri Jul 06 04:25:27 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 06 04:25:27 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is friday, july 6th, 2018. i'm dane hawkins...we're looking at nice summer weather as we close out the week. but how long will the slight dip in temperatures last?for more on that, here's kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso with your first forecast.(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<the next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest missouri & northeast kansas. our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. as for your friday, expect a very nice day. morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. high temperatures in the upper 80s. looking fantastic. both saturday and sunday look great! mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s so get outside and next week, dry & sunny conditions are expected to stick around monday through thursday. the summer heat & humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s. >> every year, the fourth of july
Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.
