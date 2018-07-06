Speech to Text for Spine and Sport 6-26

days before people can return home. >> we are back on live at five. we're here to give you tips on how to deal with mike bracciano. >> where is he? >> he knew you were ready for him. >> exercises for parkinson's. it's a neurodegenerative disease that affects dopamine production. it makes people with parkinson's overtime get stiff. you may see people with parkinson's have a tremor. boxing has been researched as an exercise. boxing, as you hit and turmeric, that calms down the nervous system. so we will do an exercise where you put on the gloves and we get people boxing. what that does is it inhibits - - for that parkinson's tremor. we can get the heart rate up. >> how about that. how long have you known about this? >> we do this at our clinic. there's a national program called rocksteady boxing. some gyms will have boxing programs for parkinson's. we will do this as physical therapy. >> can see where that motion would be just enough. >> great exercise for the total body but helps to calm the tremor down. another thing we look at on is connecting sound. what i've got here is a metronome, i don't know if you can hear that on it. it just beeps. parkinson's, we deal a lot with trying to flood the blame with stimulants from all of your senses. from your auditory, movement, touch, we will take a sound and we will connect to the sound to an exercise. so we have to coordinate that. i will demonstrate a lunging exercise so where we will lunge forward but we'll try to do that on the beat. kind of like a musician plays the piano to a metronome. we exercise to a. >> so i guess you getting the mental and the physical part locked together. >> you got it. just to add to that. if your rhythm, combining music as well. whether it's adding music or metronome, we will also add hand eye coordination where we'll do an exercise and - - at the same time in order to bring the vision into the exercise. one last thing we do because sound creates vibration. get their voice to become really weak. maybe possibly, we see a flexed posture. to bring in vibration to the cranium and the muscles. we will bring in sound and vibrations. just simply - - creates vibration, pulses the muscle tone. >> none of them very difficult at all. >> if you