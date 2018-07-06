Speech to Text for wagon camp

over 200 years ago thousands of people were passing through st.joseph heading out west on the oregon- california trail now a local woman is working to bring a piece of that history back to life kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more <<<this patch of a pretty big player in one of the america."cindy weaver is dedicating a portion of her land to bringing the oregon- california trail back to life"right pasture, we will have a wagon camp that will teach about what their ancestors had to go through to populate the west and be able to move west."the new camp will tell the story of the 450,000 people left from st. joseph to start a new life in the west "some people that walked across, a steam boat, they came across [what is] essentially the 36 corridor."the new camp will help people connect the trails to the other historic sites throughout the city "her farm will connect the saxton easton road to the pony express downtown and then to the river."campers will sleep in covered wagons, learn how the pioneers lived and even have a chance to work with some of the livestock that pulled original wagons"every wagon has about six oxen to went with it.ninety percent of those who went west used oxen, they were cheaper, easier to get ahold of."weaver hopes that experinece will help people understand what life was like along the oregon-california trail "besides the people getting educated, it becomes a fun thing. the teachers will hopefully take they've learned here and go back to their students and about the westward trails."leaving st. with something to talk about "i think what folks will walk away with will be something that the rest of the world about, because it deserves that."sydnie holzfaster kq2 your local news leader>>> anyone interested in making a donation or volunteering with the camp can contact the oregon-california trail association through the st. joseph