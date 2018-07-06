Speech to Text for New K-9 Unit Comes to Buchanan Co. Sheriff's Dept.

cause of death. the buchanan county sheriff's department is always looking for new ways to combat crime, three months ago they introduced a k-9 unit to their staff, the outcome has been benificial not only for the department, but also for the dogs themselves and thier handlers. kq2's ron johnson tells us more <<meet one of the newest members of the buchanan county sheriff's department,his name is shadow, and he's been on the force for three months. [bill puett] he's very focused, he's and he's put in a lot of work in a short amount of time.[bill puett] he located a possibly armed suspect in clinton county the other day shadow loves to use is his nose, which comes in handy since he specializes in narcotic detection. have individuals that are bringing in narcotics into the community, we're looking to stop that. sheriff puett says, it's just another dynamic used to curb criminal activity. corporal vince lippincott is his handler,[vince lippincott] i've always enjoyed dogs he understands the advantages of having a four-the force[vince lippincott] their keen sense of smell and attention to detail that they have as a team, they continue to be more effective by learning from each other. [vince lippincott] you learn how they work, they learn how you work so that way, you guys can work good as a team.for corporal lippencott, the bond is special...[lippincott] i like being able to have them not only be my partner at work, but also as part of my family . because being a dog handler requires a 24/7 commitment [vince lippincott] they live with you, they become part of your everyday life, its not just when you go to work. a commitment corporal lippencott find rewarding. [vince lippincott] the hours that you spend with them, and the bond that you make with a dog is pretty amazing. ron johnson kq2 your local news leader.>> shadow is just one of two dogs in the sheriff department's k-9 unit, the sheriff wants to thank the st. joseph humane society for providing all of the necessary funding needed to make the k-9