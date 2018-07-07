Clear

A Really Nice Saturday on the Way

Posted: Sat Jul 07 06:11:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 07 06:11:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
An absolute GORGEOUS Saturday is on the way for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect nothing but sunshine today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Enjoy!!
