Weather Repeat For Sunday

Posted: Sat Jul 07 18:08:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 07 18:08:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Saturday was really hard to beat with the amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures but Sunday will try to repeat! As for tonight though, clear skies are expected with low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.
