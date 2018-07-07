Home
Weather Repeat For Sunday
Weather Repeat For Sunday
Posted: Sat Jul 07 18:08:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 07 18:08:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
71°
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
75°
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
71°
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
73°
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Saturday was really hard to beat with the amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures but Sunday will try to repeat! As for tonight though, clear skies are expected with low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.
