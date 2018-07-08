Clear

A Beautiful End to the Weekend

A Beautiful End to the Weekend

Posted: Sun Jul 08 08:12:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 08 08:12:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
The beautiful weekend continues with almost a repeat of Saturday's weather for Sunday. High temperatures will be a little warmer, near 90 degrees with sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events