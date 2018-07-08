Home
Clear
The Heat Returns This Week
The Heat Returns This Week
Posted: Sun Jul 08 17:49:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 08 17:49:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
80°
Hi: 90° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
81°
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
80°
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
74°
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
77°
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Another cloud free day on Sunday as high temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday night will see clear skies continue as low temps fall into the 60s.
Community Comes Together for Ashley Martinez
Explosion damages buildings in downtown Atchison
Atchison police release surveillance images of robbery suspect
Police seek van seen before Atchison bombing
Handgun Instructor Teaches Safety Through Exposure
Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe
Royals Place Junis on Disabled List
UPDATE: Missing Kansas teen found safe
New K-9 Unit Comes to Buchanan Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Two SUVs crash at intersection of Noyes Blvd. and Jules St.
