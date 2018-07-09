Speech to Text for 16 Year Old Japanese Pitcher Signs With Royals

city royals today announced the signing of japanese 16-year old pitcher kaito yuki. the osaka, japan native just completed his junior high season in may and chose to sign a professional contract with the royals over attending high school. yuki, is a 6-2, 170 lb. right-handed pitcher who was born on may 12, 2002. royals taking