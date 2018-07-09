Clear

16 Year Old Japanese Pitcher Signs With Royals

Posted: Sun Jul 08 23:37:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

city royals today announced the signing of japanese 16-year old pitcher kaito yuki. the osaka, japan native just completed his junior high season in may and chose to sign a professional contract with the royals over attending high school. yuki, is a 6-2, 170 lb. right-handed pitcher who was born on may 12, 2002. royals taking
Another cloud free day on Sunday as high temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday night will see clear skies continue as low temps fall into the 60s.
