Clear

The Real Ringer

Posted: Sun Jul 08 23:52:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 08 23:52:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for The Real Ringer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the sport of horseshoes has been around for a long time.. and in the st. joe community... horseshoes is lead by karen goldizen.. <<scrpit: adam this is karen goldizen... she first was introduced to the sport of horse shoes by her husband butch.. back in their early days of dating.. sot: karen "backyard"scrirpt: goldizen... who grew up in union star... was an all around athlete in high school.. sot: karen "my best" scrpit: karens first real time playing horse shoes was after an invite to play in a tournament here in st. joe by her husbans friend... sot: karen "20 years now"script: there's a lot more to the sport then just tossing the iron around.. the right technique is key in being successful.. sot: karen "differecnt styles"script: goldizen says that the sport of horse shoes is more about the intraction with others and fun sot: karen there are tournaments just about every weekend...and the missouir state horseshoe tournament... will be september 1st-3rd... missouri..3rd...september 1st- tournament...weekend... there are there are tournaments just about every weekend...and the missouir state horseshoe tournament...will be september 1st-3rd...in wentzville missouri..
Another cloud free day on Sunday as high temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday night will see clear skies continue as low temps fall into the 60s.
