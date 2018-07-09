Speech to Text for The Summer Heat Returns For New Workweek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day and a half. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<to begin the new week, dry and sunny conditions are expected to stick around monday through friday. the heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s. heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees. very low-end rain chances exist late next week and weekend. most will likely stay dry for the next several days, which is not good news for the drought conditions. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) aviation