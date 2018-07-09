Clear

The Summer Heat Returns For New Workweek

The Summer Heat Returns For New Workweek

Posted: Mon Jul 09 04:55:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 09 04:55:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for The Summer Heat Returns For New Workweek

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day and a half. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<to begin the new week, dry and sunny conditions are expected to stick around monday through friday. the heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s. heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees. very low-end rain chances exist late next week and weekend. most will likely stay dry for the next several days, which is not good news for the drought conditions. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) aviation
Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
To begin the new workweek, the sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. After a pleasant weekend, the summer heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to upper 90s. Heat index values for much of the week will be 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events