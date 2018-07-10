Speech to Text for Parents as Teachers: Ice Digging

we are joined mitchell and mary fleming from st. joseph's parents as teachers program. they've brought along a fun game for kids today. it's called ice digging. c1 >> you know, up to preschool aged. this is a quick fun thing and i suggest to do it outside so you don't have things dripping all over the place. >> dump it on my head if you need to. >> mary, you are the program director. how fun it is to coordinate them? >> it is wonderfully fun. i have been coordinating them as a teacher. but this is new to me at st. joe. >> there have been changes in the program and glad it is still going on. >> where did you come from? >> from that hickman mills and i live the kansas city area. >> you are familiar with the program and welcome to st. joe. and the clients you will see here, st. joe is unique too. we are looking forward to you coming here as well. >> thank you. >> that's one fun item to do on a fun summer day. >> that's right. >> if you don't watch us enough, tell us about parents of teachers. >> they work with families with children between birth and 5 years old. we do home visits and those who are 3-5. we gear them into going to preschool and that. that's where the parts of the program that mary is going to be coordinating will help out. we'll have an early childhood screening. >> august 16, 17. >> what will they do at the screening? >> they will do developmental screening to understand the levels of the children, cognitive, emotional, socially. and if families are interested in getting their children into the program, the first step is to get them screened. there are several screenings. the next one is 16th and 17th. >> they can call you too? >> they can call and they can go to the website. parents early childhood and it will guide you to sign up for the screening. and you can go to schools early childhood. >> welcome to