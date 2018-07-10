Clear

Darcy's Café: Mushrooms

Darcy's Café: Mushrooms

Posted: Tue Jul 10 06:54:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jul 10 06:54:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Andy House

new name when we com c1 >>> we are here in the kitchen from -- >> there you go. >> you changed over. >> july 1. >> congratulations. >> it is a cross between tracy and -- bracy. >> we are glad you are here. >> you are making up mushrooms for us. >> these are local missouri mushrooms. you can see they are a beautiful color. >> they are. >> they taste as good. >> tony is going to try to get a shot of that. >> i will put it there. >> and in the old hand here. [laughter.] we had an age problem before we went on. [laughter.] >> it is a beautiful color. >> there's an article about them in the conservation this month that shows what you can make with them, how to identify them and so forth. it is a nice article with recipes. >> what have you done with them? >> i have sauteed them in salt, pepper, olive oil. i put oregano. i prebake my quiche crust before i put the liquid in. >> you can get a pre-baked one. you would never do that. >> you can. i would also pre-bake them for 10 minutes at 350. >> this has cheat at the bottom of them. pepper jack. >> and for the quiche itself, 3 quarter of half and half and -- heavy whipping cream. >> and 3-4 eggs depending on the size. these were smaller eggs so you used for of them. i put them in there and it thickens itself up little bit. >> all right. >> one more there. >> i put my cheese in the bottom that way whatever. with the quiche, you can put anything in a quiche. that's how it originated. you put eggs, milk. >> how long will this cook for? it will cook for if you use an oven about 30 minutes. >> you pour the eggs in? mix in first? >> yes, and then the mushroom. >> we'll do this, we'll pour it in. and we'll come back on live at c1 >>> we are back with tracy. we are eating quiche that came out of the oven. >> it is really, really good. >> the mushrooms is, yeah. >> throw whatever you want in it. >> you can put anything in quiche. >> and the turkey, chicken. >> i got my first mushroom. >> did you? >> it is really, really good. >> very flavorful. >> it is available at the restaurant? >> yes, it is. we have been having it every day until i run out. >> you will have to make moore. >> i run out of mushrooms. i have a friend that hunts them all over the place. >> i have never been to a place that is so into their mushrooms. it is a religion. >> it is worth it. you can track aaste it. >> you put it all together and --? >> bake it for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. >> thank you for joining
