Speech to Text for Tax Extension Offers Renovation to Local Pool

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

candidates to party in a number of primary elections, st. joseph voters next month will also determine the fate of a 1/2 cent capital improvement tax. good evening, i'm alan van zandt. if the current tax that is expiring is extended another five years-- the city's parks department is set to get a huge piece of those funds. kq2's ron johnson joins us in the studio with more. thanks alan-- just about every park--here in town will see some sort of upgrade if the tax is extended. hyde park has a lot of amenities. but one of them has been unavailable for quite some time. now there's renewed interest to revive this once popular area of the park, this time in a new way. <<its your typical day at hyde park, families spending time on the playground while others are enjoying a nice walk, but just a short walk parking lot lies the old hyde park pool. shut down for two could say its seen better days. [linda blank] i took swimming lessons there my swam there during my teenage years. linda blank is a lifelong southside resident, she has many memories of the pool in from its better days [linda blank] i was raised in this area so i attended all the activities that happened here, i enjoyed the pool.taken their toll on this once popular summer destination, repairs too costly to pay for shut the pool down for good. and while residents miss it, [linda blank] we would really like to have a real pool here, but financially that doesn't they're moving forward with new ideas, funded by the new cip tax should it pass. [linda blank ] what we would hope for with some of the funding from the cip is that we would get a there's been voting done on that from at the south end and that seems majority of the interest.its an intrest with what the parks also envisioning .[chuck kempf] we're looking at a body of water that you might not necessarily be able to swim in, but it'll be something that you can immerse while it's ultimatley up to the voters to looking forward to the possibility of bringing the park[linda blank] anything that'll bring parents and kids together and entertainment that's positive, we would be very appreciative of>> if the tax passes, parks and recreation will have two and a half million dollars to invest into a new water feature at hyde park. the renewal of the cip half cent sales tax is on the august ballot. in the studio, ron johnson kq2, your local news leader.