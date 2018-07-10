Speech to Text for Dry Drowning

community it's been hot outside and that might be tempting you to go for a swim. but if you take the kids out for a day at the pool, there are a few things you might want to look out for kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the dangers of dry drowning <<<hot weather means kids are hitting the pools and while lifegaurds are on full alert,they could still be at risk long after leaving the water "dry drowning is when a kid or an adult takes a small amount of water or fluid in through the mouth or the nose, that that fluid causes a reaction in the upper airway. what it does is close off their windpipe and makes it very difficult for them to take air in."you can easily recognize dry drowning by the immediate symptoms like weazing, but swimmers must also be aware of the long term dangers of secondary drowning "secondary drowning where the actual insult is fluid getting into the lungs and the problem being from the exposure of the fluid in the lungs, that can be as much as 24 hours after the ingestion of that water."both forms of drowning account for a small percentage of drowning cases each year, but usually has a larger impact on children "they are maybe going to take on more water, drink more water, get it in their mouth and not know how to expel it properly."out-of-water drowning symptoms include cough, difficulty breathing, change in voice and extreme exhaustion. "if you have a kid who has difficulty breathing or lots of coughing especially after being in the water, the best attention or to room."lifegaurds anyone taking in "most of the time dry drowning and secondary drowning are not that serious. it's just a matter of having them checked out and keeping a close eye on your child."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>>> lifeguards say you should never leave a child unattended near a body of water. if you suspect your child has taken on too much water, contact your family doctor. natsáá it was a happy ending--to a mission that ending--to a it was a happy natsáá family doctor. contact your much water, taken on too if you suspect a body of water. unattended near child you should lifeguards say lifeguards say never leave a child unattended near a body of water. if you suspect your child has taken on too much water, contact your family