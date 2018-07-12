Clear

Another Hot & Humid Day Wednesday

Another Hot & Humid Day Wednesday

Posted: Wed Jul 11 05:27:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 11 05:27:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Another Hot & Humid Day Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

supply drives. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast kansas and northwest missouri on this wednesday as the heat & humidity sticks around. a heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. friday. high temperatures will be in the upper 90s wednesday & thursday before going down to the middle 90s on friday. heat index the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay be outside. most likely we will be staying dry through the rest of the workweek as well, news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. we inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year.there is some relief on the way weekend and early next week with slight rain chances for saturday. then better rain chances through monday as a cold front passes through. it will help start cooling down only go up to the lower 90s throughout the weekend, then the middle 80s on >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) kids who
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events