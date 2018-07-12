Speech to Text for Another Hot & Humid Day Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

supply drives. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast kansas and northwest missouri on this wednesday as the heat & humidity sticks around. a heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. friday. high temperatures will be in the upper 90s wednesday & thursday before going down to the middle 90s on friday. heat index the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay be outside. most likely we will be staying dry through the rest of the workweek as well, news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. we inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year.there is some relief on the way weekend and early next week with slight rain chances for saturday. then better rain chances through monday as a cold front passes through. it will help start cooling down only go up to the lower 90s throughout the weekend, then the middle 80s on >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) kids who