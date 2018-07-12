Clear

Portion of Prison's Electric Fence Down for Months

Portion of Prison's Electric Fence Down for Months

Posted: Wed Jul 11 17:10:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Jul 11 17:10:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Madeline McClain

Speech to Text for Portion of Prison's Electric Fence Down for Months

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

prisons with why. the riot at crossroads nearly two months ago. according to sources that are employees of the department of corrections, but did not want to be named for fear of losing their jobs... they say nothing has changed. even before the riot -- those employees say there was glaring issues that should concern everyone. <<crossroads is a maximum security prison."our facilities are very secure." but prison staff is worried about how secure it really is. we called corrections to ask. "karen pojmann""we are definitely.. that's our top concern."it's been on lockdown since inmates rioted in may. they hotwired forklifts, destroyed facilities including the kitchen and wrecked equipment."that's why we were in lockdown and why we are gradually coming out of the lockdown."now-the inmates are slowly getting privileges back. "we want to make sure everyone is safe before we return to normal level of activities." but those employees tell kq2 the prison is still critically understaffed."we are currently understaffed by about 700 officers."this document shows that on the night of the riot-- more employees were scheduled, than the same shift this week on monday.chris patti used to work there."i care about the with them still."if the lockdown been a net gain employees it will put staff's safety at risk are scared."the entire community.so we asked the department--is
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events