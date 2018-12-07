Clear

First WX 7-12-18

First WX 7-12-18

Posted: Thu Jul 12 04:07:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 12 04:07:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for First WX 7-12-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we have the latest. plus -- announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is thursday, july 12th, 2018. i'm dane hawkins... temperatures will be climbing today -- maybe even higher than the past few days.kq2 meteorologist vanessa alonso is here and has a first look at our forecast.(dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<it's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your thursday across the a heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. friday. high temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your thursday before going down to the middle 90s on friday. heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay water, have good conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. if you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.>> fire crews are responding to a blaze in st.
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events