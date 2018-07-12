Clear

Hot & Muggy Once Again For Thursday

Posted: Thu Jul 12 05:06:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 12 05:06:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
