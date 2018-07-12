Speech to Text for Searching for Answers

cichoracki has the story. <<(sot, clarissa fisher: they could've taken everything else in the garage, just if they left my photos and my uncle's ashes, i would have been okay." clarissa fisher wants answers.. she wants to know who broke into her garage in the middle of day monday...(sot, clarissa fisher: "my husband and i were unloading our speakers and we put them in here. we left to go work on our house and we came home and somebody had broken in.")stealing everything from jewelry to speaker to her most coveted possession...the ashes of her uncle, randy eugene keyes.. (sot, clarissa fisher: "my uncle was a very loved man and i can't stomach the feeling that his ashes were dumped somewhere.")fisher has spent the last 48 hours seeking answers as to who broke into the garage...and she's even put up a $100 reward for the return of her uncle's ashes... (sot, clarissa ashes were in a brown leather box, about this tall and this wide and had a leather was stamped on the top and sides to have a design, kind of design.")fisher doesn't targetedwants now is to have her baby books and the ashes returned...(sot, clarissa fisher: "my uncle and i were very close and it was a bond that was unbreakable. i lost my uncle's ashes him again and it's important to