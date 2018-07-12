Clear

Searching for Answers

Posted: Thu Jul 12 08:09:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 12 08:09:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Chris Roush

cichoracki has the story. <<(sot, clarissa fisher: they could've taken everything else in the garage, just if they left my photos and my uncle's ashes, i would have been okay." clarissa fisher wants answers.. she wants to know who broke into her garage in the middle of day monday...(sot, clarissa fisher: "my husband and i were unloading our speakers and we put them in here. we left to go work on our house and we came home and somebody had broken in.")stealing everything from jewelry to speaker to her most coveted possession...the ashes of her uncle, randy eugene keyes.. (sot, clarissa fisher: "my uncle was a very loved man and i can't stomach the feeling that his ashes were dumped somewhere.")fisher has spent the last 48 hours seeking answers as to who broke into the garage...and she's even put up a $100 reward for the return of her uncle's ashes... (sot, clarissa ashes were in a brown leather box, about this tall and this wide and had a leather was stamped on the top and sides to have a design, kind of design.")fisher doesn't targetedwants now is to have her baby books and the ashes returned...(sot, clarissa fisher: "my uncle and i were very close and it was a bond that was unbreakable. i lost my uncle's ashes him again and it's important to
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.
