DANE ON DESK YELLOW

morning... fire tears through a trailer in st. joseph's south end. we have the latest. plus -- our heat wave continues here in northwest missouri. is there any relief in sight? a first look of your forecast is just ahead. announcer: good morning! from kqtv, st. joseph, you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. good morning, today is wednesday, july 11th, 2018. i'm dane hawkins... and i'm meteorologist vanessa alonso... (dane & vanessa ad-lib about the weather) <<another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast kansas and northwest missouri on this wednesday as the sticks around. a heat advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. friday. high temperatures will be in the upper 90s wednesday & thursday before going down to the middle 90s on friday. heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool if you need to be outside. most likely we will be staying dry through the rest of the workweek as well, which is not good news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. we are now eight inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year.there is some relief on the way heading into the weekend and early next week with slight rain chances for saturday. then better rain chances move in sunday through monday as a cold front passes through. it will help start cooling down only go up to the lower 90s weekend, then the monday & tuesday. >> st. joseph fire department is trying to determine the cause of a fire that burned a trailer to the ground this morning. fire fighter's finished putting out the blaze on south west sandy lane just this hour. authorities say the fire started around 3 am this morning in a vacant double wide trailer. (sot ) st. joseph fire says when they spoke with the owners of the residence, they said the last time they were in town was september of last year. the cause of the fire is still under investigation. those associated with the st. joseph schools are looking for the complete turnaround -- just a few short years after a scandal rocked the st. joseph school district. now the goal is to be the best district in the state. many hope new leadership will be a key to that success. yesterday -- new superintendent doug van zyl met with community leaders to talk about the future of st. joseph schools. <<[track] after a turbulent few years, the st. joseph school district is ready to move on with new super intendent, doug van zyle áánats "ill day it a gain this is not a new page or chapter this is a new book, the old book is gone, it's a new book and it's a new day áá [patt lilly] we know from our recent history that we have work todo to now only be the kinds of district that provides quality education but pprovides the backbone for our community [track] leaders in the community had a chance to meet with van zyle at reception hosted by the heartland foundation, the community alliance, and the st. joseph chamber of commerce áánats-clappingáá [track] continuing strong relationships to continue improving the school the district..the main concern for the community organizations [kylee strough president united way]- not only maintain the relationship we have had with the school district for decade but improving it [doug van zyle] - it's a partnership it's not something that you just do as a school district, you work with your community your police and áánatsáá [track] that partnership.. off [doug van zyle] everybody that we've talked to really wants to do great things and want to continue to move forward and be very positive [patt lilly] lets be the best school district in the state of the missouri because i think we have the ability and the capasity to do that and hopefully the willingness of the residents to support it [track] now the next step.. [doug van zyle] of course when school starts getting to meet some of the kids>> van zyl says he's open to meet with people and organizations in the community. all you have to do is call the district office. the future of st. joseph's park could be on the line this august. that's when voters will head to the polls to determine the fate of capital improvement plan funding. one of the many projects the extra funds could go towards would be to south end's hyde park. for two years, the park's pool has been closed. but now -- there's talks of a new space that would still allow visitors to cool off. (sot )if the tax passes, parks and recreation will have two and a half million dollars to invest into a new water feature at hyde park. the renewal of the cip half cent sales tax is on the august ballot. a crash just north of st. joseph sent three people to the hospital. missouri state troopers say it happened on u.s. 59 in country club yesterday evening. that's when 65-year-old wallace bozarth of st. joseph was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. the driver and occupant of that car -- both from indiana -- were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. bozarath was also taken to the hospital -- but suffered only minor injuries. flames engulfed a luxury car at a st. louis gas station. a person was admiring two luxury vehicles -- and happened to catch video of a lamborghini going up in flames. turns out it happened because of what was happening on the opposite side of the blue lambo's pump. the driver of a van pulled away from the station with the gas pump still in the car. that caused fuel to spray into the bay of the lambo, where it ignited. these photos show the $200 thousand dollar car covered in flames. no one was hurt and the second luxory vehicle -- a red ferrari was only covered in ash. president trump overseas this morning -- turning up the pressure on america's allies, at the annual nato summit. the president is in brussels, demanding that nato's european members pay more for their own defense. abc's molly hunter has the latest from london. <<president trump arrived in brussels -- ready for a showdown -- and ready to crank up pressure on america's nato allies -- nats trump arrival he repeated an argument he makes so often about nato -- new trump sot nato has not treated us fairly, but i think we'll work something out. we pay far too much and they pay far too little it sounded a lot like last week --sot trump in montana: "we're the schmucks paying for the whole thing." he fired off a series of tweets -- nato countries must pay more -- pic of tweet: https://twitter.com/r ealdonaldtrump/sta tus/1016633811378073602and will they reimburse the us? pic of tweet: https://twitter.com/r ealdonaldtrump/sta tus/1016729137409486853but european council chief -- donald tusk firmly laid out the allies point of view -- tusk sot: "dear president trump, america does not have and will not have a better ally than europe.//flash//this is an investment in common american and european defence and security//flash// dear america, appreciate your allies. after all, you don't have that many."as the nato summit kicks off -- the split between trump and stalwart european, democratic allies -- like the uk, france and germany -- is -- and trump is now cozier with dictators -- like china's president xi -- and russia's vladamir putin -- trump sotfrankly putin may be the easiest of would think? who would think? on-camera tag: from the president raising alarm bells.. but we won't know meets with putin on monday in helsinki. you can his nato allies will do their best over the to remind trump who his real strategic friends are -- abc news london>> back at home -- the president's supreme court nominee -- judge brett kavanaugh -- made the rounds on capitol hill. kavanaugh is gearing up for a tough confirmation before a divided senate. vice president mike pence guided the judge through meet and greets with the senate's top republicans. kavanaugh was born and raised in washington, d.c. he spent years working with republicans --- including on george w. bush's team in the florida recount fight...and then in key positions in the bush white house. the president hopes to get kavanaugh confirmed by october -- the start of the supreme court's next term. meanwhile, vice president pence will be in kansas city later today, promoting the administration's recent tax cuts. the stop in our area tomorrow is part of "the america first policies" promotional tour. while the vice president is in kansas city, a counter protest coordinated by local lgbtq rights groups and a kansas city radio station will also be under way across the street. similar protests have happened at recent evence pence has attended. we could use some storms to give us a break from the heat. but do our north, these storms brought nothing but destruction. more on the wild weather in north dakota. and area kids had the chance to be a mustang for a day. hear about there exciting day on the field -- when we come back. a tornado in watford city, north dakota left death and destruction in its wake. the national weather service confirmed an e-f-2 tornado touched down in the city monday night -- injuring dozens and killing a newborn baby. the area hospital was full of victims. additionally, the storm caused widespread power outages in the area. emergency managers are currently organizing supply drives. (anchors ad-lib out of wx) kids who couldn't wait to grow up and be a mustang had their chance yesterday. kids from lindbergh elementary spent the morning out at phil welch stadium -- learning and playing baseball with the st. joseph mustangs. it was the second time for lindbergh students. and it gave them an opportunity to learn about the game of baseball from the guys. (sot, chad mccoy: "it was awesome for them to learn a little bit about baseball and interact with the players. we've come out here for the second time and it's just awesome that these players get up on kind of their day off and interact with the kids, their patience and all that, the coaching staff, it's awesome for the kids.") and now with more sports news -- here's kq2's max moore. <<good morningthat's a look at morning sports.>> thanks max. the international house of pancakes is coming back. more on why the company is changing back to it's original name. it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. <<>> thanks vanessa. southwest airlines is ditching the airlines is vanessa. thanks <<>> thanks vanessa. southwest airlines is ditching the peanuts. the airline will stop offering the iconic travel snack beginning august first. southwest says it wants passengers with peanut allergies to feel safe on every flight. peanuts have long been part of the southwest airlines culture -- and the airline industry in general. a southwest spokesman says the airline has offered them off and on since the early 1970's. but not to worry -- passengers will still get free snacks. depending on the flight, the airline will continue to offer pretzels, cookies, veggie chips and corn chips. the international house of burgers is no more... on monday, ihob tweeted that it will go back to its original name: "ihop." earlier this summer, the chain announced it was changing it's "p" for pancakes to "b" for burgers. many wondered if the change was permanent. but now, the company says it was all a joke to drum up publicity for its new meaty additions to the menu ihop also said that on july 17th it will sell short stacks of its pancakes for 60-cents in honor of the chain's 60-th birthday. how would you spend your life if money weren't an issue? rather than waiting for retirement, some are saying the goal should be to reach financial freedom. the new buzz phrase is used to describe having the ability to make massive career and life changes without worrying about financial restraints. here's reid binion with more. can you imagine being financially independent in 5 years? it sounds too good to be true, but it's possible. alok deshpande, smartpath financial: "if you have choices in your life to step away sometimes. to take a year off to travel, that's true financial freedom. "so how do you get there?first, financial experts say establish an emergency savings fund.most people working towards financial independence live below their means and save about half their income. alok deshpande, smartpath financial: "where people struggle is they want financial freedom and they want all the things right now in terms of goods that's a car, the house the clothes the this and that. so, they want all these things immediately plus they want freedom. "second-- get rid of your debt.the sooner you do this, the closer you'll be to making choices like taking a year off to travel or starting your own business. and third-- create extra income. experts recommend you work a side gig or buy property to rent to others. alok deshpande, smartpath financial: "over time, the mortgage gets paid off. and now you're still generating income from that property every single month. " once you've built your emergency reserve and paid off your debts, you can start investing and build some serious wealth.alok deshpande, smartpath financial: "the sooner you can get to 20% of your gross income going to retirement. the sooner you can actually retire. " for consumer binion. most people think drowning in the pool might be the only danger in taking kids for a swim. but as our next story shows -- there's another threat to be aware of. it's --... you're watching kq2's hometown this morning. welcome back. it's been hot outside and that might be tempting you to go for a swim. but if you take the kids out for a day at the pool, there are a few things you might want to look out for. kq2's sydnie holzfaster has more on the dangers of dry drowning. <<hot weather means kids are hitting the pools and while lifegaurds are on full alert,they could still be at risk long after leaving the water "dry drowning is when a kid or an adult takes a small amount of water or fluid in through the mouth or the nose, that that fluid causes a reaction in the upper airway. what it does is close off their windpipe and makes it very difficult for them to take air in."you can easily recognize dry drowning by the immediate symptoms like weazing, but swimmers must also be aware of the long term dangers of secondary drowning "secondary drowning where the actual insult is fluid getting into the lungs and the problem being from the exposure of the fluid in the lungs, that can be as much as 24 hours of that water."both forms of account for a small percentage of each year, but usually has a children "they are maybe going to take on more water, drink more water, get it in their mouth and not know how to expel it properly."out-of- water drowning symptoms include cough, difficulty breathing, and extreme exhaustion. "if you have a kid who has difficulty breathing or lots of coughing especially after being in the water, the best thing is to bring them to medical attention or to come to the emergency room."lifegaurds say to keep an eye out for anyone taking in too much water "most of the time dry drowning and secondary drowning are not that serious. it's just a matter of checked out and keeping a close eye on your child."sydnie holzfaster, kq2 your local news leader>> lifeguards say you should never leave a child unattended near a body of water. if you suspect your child has taken on too much water, contact your family doctor. still ahead -- deputies will soon have some new safety gear. hear how a federal grant is helping equip the county's law enforcement. it's --... stay tuned for more hometown this