Speech to Text for Riverside USD 114 Levy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is asking for community support the riverside unified school district is proposing a 4.77 tax levy be placed on the august ballot if approved the new levy would bring in approximately $280 thousand for the district over the last two years the school district has had to cut over $1million from their classroom budget due to a reduction in state funding the riverside district is one of only nine school districts in kansas that doesn't currently have a capital outlet levy (sot "we had that $700,000 revenue decline this past year. so with our aging busses, aging roofs, other aging vehicles, need of new floors things like that, our district decided to propose that capital outlay levy.") the school district will host an informational meeting tonight at 7pm at the east campus gymnasium in elwood voters will make the final decision on the levy during the primary election on august 7th