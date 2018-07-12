Clear

Hutton Library Dedication

Posted: Thu Jul 12 16:46:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 12 16:46:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

Speech to Text for Hutton Library Dedication

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the st.joseph public library is helping a local family pay tribute after the loss of their daughter this morning the east hills library dedicated their pet and animal section in memory of laura hutton. following hutton's passing in january her parents asked friends and family to honor her memory by donating to the st. joseph library the library received 12 thousand dollars in donations to purchase books for children, teens and adults. (sot "the books that we have are on display, they are able to be checked out. they are all labeled in memory of laura. we will be doing that for several years, we will be able to label books in memory of laura, because of this wonderful donation.") the library will continue accepting donations in huttons honor. if you would like to make a donation, contact mary beth revels at the downtown library
Most likely we will be staying dry through Friday, which is not good news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. We are now eight inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. There is much needed relief on the way heading into the weekend with rain chances moving in on Saturday and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.
