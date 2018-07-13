Clear

Finally Some Rain Chances Moving In

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Friday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s on Friday. Some much needed relief is on the way for the weekend. Rain chances are moving back in Friday night and lasting through Monday.
