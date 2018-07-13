Speech to Text for Bartlett Park Vandalized

more vandalism around the city--bartlett park was hit with vandalism for the second time this month.a couple of days ago two picnic tables were bent.these were not just any picnic tables, they were a-d-a compliantmeaning they extended out on the ends, giving room for wheelchairs to be able to pull up.they were a gift from friends of the park. the parks director says he's disappointed with these acts. (sot "it's frustrating, vandalism isn't a new crime it's been going on since the beginnng of time, but it seems like we're dealing with an awful lot of it lately. ) kempf says construction workers had materials stolen last night. he hopes onces construction is done and lighting is installed it will stop the acts of vandalism.